Man killed by police in Chicago shooting, officer shot in the arm, cops say

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a man, killing him, late Monday morning in South Shore, Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

A police officer was also shot in the arm during the incident near East 73rd Street and South Dante Avenue, Snelling said outside University of Chicago Medicine.

According to Snelling, the officers were attempting to make an investigatory stop when the person fled on foot and fired at the officers, who shot back, striking him. Earlier Monday, the Chicago Fire Department said the person had been taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in “extremely critical” condition. Snelling said the man was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

The man was identified as Tranza Campbell, 32, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Snelling said.

Snelling said the officers involved in the shooting, all from the Grand Crossing district, were “shaken, but OK for now” and were under observation at a hospital. The officers will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

CPD investigators and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are looking into the shooting. Snelling said he was not able to give further details until the probe was finished.

“Until we have a full investigation and all of our officers are properly interviewed, we won’t have all the details,” he said.

