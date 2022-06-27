Man killed by police in shooting in east Pueblo

Pueblo police shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon in east Pueblo.

Police received a call just before 3 p.m. regarding a suicidal male in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a Sunday statement by the Pueblo Police Department, and then fielded additional calls from the man himself, in which he allegedly said he was going to shoot himself and others.

The man was trying to stop cars traveling in the area, police said.

Officers arrived and contacted the man in the roadway and found he was wearing a tactical vest. Police allege he also was armed with several firearms.

The man allegedly ignored police commands and raised his weapon, at which point an officer shot him, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

The 10th Judicial District CIT (Critical Incident Team), led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will oversee the investigation. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in shootings involving police.

In its statement Sunday, Pueblo police urged residents to contact Colorado Crisis Services if experiencing a mental health emergency.

Colorado Crisis Services is the statewide behavioral health crisis response system offering residents mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information and referrals.

Its mission is to strengthen Colorado’s mental health system by providing Coloradans with greater access to crisis services wherever they are, 24/7/365, regardless of ability to pay. To contact the service, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “talk” to 38255.

In Pueblo, you can also call Health Solutions at (719) 545-2746.

