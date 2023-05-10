Man killed by police had history of outbursts, according to 911 call

May 10—HIGH POINT — There had been recurring confrontations involving a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning, according to a recording of the 911 call that brought police to the house.

The caller was a woman who had been in the house in the 3900 block of Heidi Drive but left about 10:15 a.m. to call 911 because the man was in a rage fueled by narcotics and alcohol and was tearing up the house, including destroying a bathroom.

"I just left," she told the dispatcher. "I was scared."

The woman referred to previous confrontations, saying that "we've been down this road so many times."

The woman also said she wasn't sure how many weapons the man had in the house, though she knew of a pellet gun "that looks like a rifle."

High Point Police Department records indicate that there were 31 calls for service at the Heidi Drive address since 2013 including Monday's call.

The man's name still was not released by police on Tuesday.

The High Point Police Department has said that an officer had talked to the man at a patio door at the back of the house. After a short conversation, the man moved away from the door and returned holding a scoped rifle, and the officer shot the man. Though the officer immediately went into the house to begin CPR, the man died there.

The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation, which by protocol handles instances of shootings by law enforcement officers in North Carolina.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul