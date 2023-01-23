Man killed by police after home invasion in Menomonie

Police officers killed an unidentified man Saturday night in a traffic stop involving a stolen car in Menomonie, the Menomonie Police Department said Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., law enforcement from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the University of Wisconsin-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Police Department were dispatched to the area near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in Menomonie, police said.

The suspect had broken into an area apartment, threatened the homeowner and then stolen the homeowner's vehicle, police said.

Sheriff's deputies and police officers stopped the stolen vehicle in the same area around 9:10 p.m. and shot the driver, who died at the scene, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

No law enforcement officers were injured, but a deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Menomonie Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, the DOJ said.

The DOJ is investigating the shooting, while police continue to investigate the home invasion, according to both agencies.

