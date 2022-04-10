UPDATE: Man killed in 'police-involved shooting' identified

Apr. 10—DERRY — A quiet afternoon in a neighborhood off Bypass 28 was shattered by the sound of two gunshots around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

About 15 minutes later, police converged on the area, shutting down Olde Coach Road and taking up positions around a house located on that street.

A neighbor said she heard six more shots ring out and watched later as someone was removed from the house and taken away in an ambulance.

"It was very distressing," said Dori Jamieson, of 75 Bypass 28.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella confirmed that one man died as a result of an "officer-involved shooting."

Formella said that at approximately 2:17 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Derry Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an individual with a shotgun approaching 1 Driftwood Road, a private home, and firing at a resident.

Police responded to the address in the area of Olde Coach Road and Rt. 28 Bypass in Derry, Formella said in a press release issued Saturday night.

During the incident that unfolded, a neighborhood resident from 5 Driftwood Road, Christopher Coppola, age 43, was shot. Initial information indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Coppola's cause and manner of death.

No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the shooting incident, including the initial resident who was fired at. Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview. The initial responding officers did not have body cameras. Investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras video or audio recorded any portion of the incident.

Derry Police Capt. Vernon Thomas, spokesman for the Derry police, could not be reached for comment.

Jamieson said that she and her husband Dave Corriveau heard two gunshots come from a house that backs up to their back yard Saturday afternoon.

"There were two shots a minute or two apart," she said. "I kept saying, 'What was that?' We were looking outside."

Some time went by when seemingly, out of nowhere, "police just swarmed" the area, she said.

She said officers were in an adjacent back yard where they could view the back of the house where the original shots came from.

At some point, six shots rang out and police ran toward the house.

"Police shot from the neighbor's back yard," she said. "I saw them setting up there."

Prior to the gunfire, she said she heard "a lot of yelling."

Jamieson said a family moved in to the house about a year ago and have a two-year-old daughter and a dog.

Jamieson said she hadn't heard anything from local or state officials about what happened, adding that she didn't know if the victim lived in the house "or if he was just roaming around the neighborhood."

Staff writers Teddy Tauscher and Bill Kirk contributed to this report.