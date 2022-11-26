Man killed by police in McKinney after foot pursuit through apartment complex

One man is dead after he was shot by McKinney police on Friday afternoon as the responded to a call that a woman was being confronted by her adult son, according to police.

The 30-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was holding an ax and threatening the woman in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive before she called, according to police. She managed to get away safely to call police around 4 p.m..

Officers arrived at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments and the man ran, according to police. Officers followed him and at some point, police shot the man.

The man was taken to Medical City McKinney where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say whether the man posed a threat to officers before they fired on him. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, which is still in its early stages.