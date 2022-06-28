Man killed by police in north Pueblo shooting identified

A man who was shot and killed by police in north Pueblo on Sunday has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's office as 33-year-old Puebloan Brett Jay Chapman.

Chapman was killed Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue after police were called to the area on a report of a suicidal man who'd allegedly threatened to shoot himself and others and was attempting to stop passing cars.

Police said in a statement they arrived to find Chapman wearing a tactical vest and armed with several firearms; they alleged Chapman ignored police commands and raised his weapon, at which point an officer shot him.

Autopsy is scheduled. A Critical Incident Team investigation continues.

Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, and the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation by the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team, with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office acting as the lead investigative agency.

