Man killed by police outside shopping center in San Fernando Valley

A suspect was killed following a shooting involving police officers in Canoga Park early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a radio call of an armed suspect in a pickup truck in the parking lot of a shopping mall at the corner of Sherman Way and Variel Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located the suspect, and when he failed to comply with verbal commands, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect, only described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second suspect who was with the man was questioned and then released, police said.

The area remained closed for investigation through 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

