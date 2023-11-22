Man killed by police after reaching for gun in pants identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released bodycam video and identified a man who was killed by police after reaching for a weapon in his waistband last week in City Heights.

Imanol Aparicio, 22, of San Diego, was identified as the suspect allegedly in possession of a loaded unregistered polymer 80 firearm and a backpack containing a loaded 30-round magazine with 13 rounds, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Tuesday.

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 13, San Diego police received a report of a man shooting a female victim in the 4500 block of Polk Avenue in the Teralta East neighborhood, according to authorities. The caller told police the suspect was standing outside the home with a firearm.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect had already left, but was later located in the 4000 block of Wightman Street in the Cherokee Point neighborhood.

Officers shouted multiple times at the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, but he responded saying “Go for it” and ran while reaching in his waistband, per law enforcement.

“He turned towards the officers while continuing to reach and manipulate something in his waistband. Officers gave the suspect multiple warnings and commands,” Jarjura said.

Officers then fired multiple rounds at the suspect who was struck, according to SDSO. He still did not comply with officers as he continued to move around on the ground while taking out a firearm.

The suspect was shot again by officers and stopped moving, Jarjura said.

A police K-9 was sent out to retrieve the firearm, enabling officers to secure the suspect and begin to administer aid on him. Aparicio was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Authorities identified the Midcity Division officers involved in the shooting as Sergeant Matthew Ruggiero, hired in 2005, Officer Jeremy Avalos, hired in 2019, and Officer Jonah Tafoya, hired in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

