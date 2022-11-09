Man killed in police shooting after allegedly firing shots at officers in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was killed in an overnight police shooting after he allegedly fired upon officers who found him unresponsive in a vehicle in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Avenue when they discovered a vehicle parked in the area, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

In the process of checking out the vehicle, officers found a man unresponsive inside. They allegedly saw drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Officers with protective shields attempted to contact the man. The man allegedly fired upon officers, who returned fire and retreated from the vehicle, Chartrand said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s special operations unit was brought in and they determined that the man was dead.

The killing is the 29th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star. By this time last year, the city has 44 homicides.

Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department and members of the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).