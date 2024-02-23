Man killed in police shooting outside Independence residence Thursday afternoon

Police officers shot and killed a man after responding to a report of an armed disturbance at an Independence residence late Thursday afternoon.

Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman, said the police officers were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to the 700 block of North Frandsen Road.

The initial report was that gunshots had been fired and a person was outside a residence, Taylor said.

Arriving officers encountered a man at the front door entryway, Taylor said, and gave commands that were heard by witnesses. Two officers fired their weapons, striking and killing the man.

Officers then provided medical aid, Taylor said, after pulling the man from the doorway into the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was found near where the man was shot, Taylor said. A fanny pack containing ammunition was also discovered around his waist.

Police on Thursday identified the person shot only as an adult male.

Many details, including whether the man was holding a gun at the time of the shooting, remained under investigation, Taylor said. Also being investigated was if gunshots had been fired prior to the arrival of the officers.

A team of detectives from departments in eastern Jackson County, called the Police Involved Incident Team, was investigating the use of deadly force. Detectives were working to collect witness statements and review other evidence, including dashcam footage.

Independence police officers do not have body-worn cameras. Under its policy, the Independence Police Department does not investigate shootings that involve its officers.

Both officers who discharged their weapons Thursday were placed on automatic administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.