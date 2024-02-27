Man killed by police in Spring Garden Township threatened to shoot officers in 2018: PFA

A man who was killed by police Friday night, Feb. 23 after he broke into his estranged wife's home in Spring Garden Township and fired at officers had threatened years ago to shoot law enforcement and others, according to a petition for a protection from abuse order.

Payden Sells, 34, of Spring Grove, died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday after he shot at officers and they returned fire, killing him, at a home in the 600 block of Colonial Avenue.

A woman, who lived on Midland Avenue in Spring Garden Township and checked a box as a current or former intimate partner, sought a protection from abuse order against Sells in the summer of 2018. It applied to her as well as a child she had with Sell and two other minor children.

She detailed an encounter she had with Sells one evening in August of 2018. She wrote that he began arguing with her after she pulled into an alley and called for him to grab food from her car. He told her that she doesn't love or care about him.

"...everybody would be better off if I'm not here," it states that he told her. "I just had the gun in my mouth upstairs and you don't even care."

The woman wrote that Sells reached into the car window and hit her in the face with his hand. He opened the car door and grabbed her arm, causing pain. He then slammed the door and broke a keypad on it. One of the children witnessed the confrontation and assault.

She left to return to work, and he called her and said: "If anybody comes knocking at the door or calls the cops you already know what's going to happen," it states. "I'll shoot everybody in the house including the cops and myself."

Sells told her that he was not going back to jail.

Court records show Payden has served time for a variety of offenses, including driving under the influence and breaking into a structure.

The woman also detailed other times that Sells hurt her or the children.

The petition for the protection from abuse was granted.

State police were on the scene of a fatal shooting on Colonial Avenue in Spring Garden Township that happened late Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

DA says killing of man was justified

York County District Attorney David Sunday said during a weekend news conference that the officers' actions were "absolutely necessary to neutralize the threat and protect themselves and others."

When an officer went to the door Friday evening, Sells told him to back off and fired four shots from a shotgun.

Officers then went inside to negotiate the release of the victim and two dogs.

Sells fired at officers from a second-floor window.

He later exited the home and fired at officers, who returned fire and killed him.

The case remains under investigation by state police.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man killed by police in Spring Garden said he'd shoot cops in 2018