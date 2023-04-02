Man killed by police after he tried to break into Phoenix apartament

Police lights flash in the darkness.

A man was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers on Saturday night after he tried to break into an apartment in north Phoenix, according to police.

Officers initially responded to a fight call just after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

Police said officers found a man in his late 70s who wanted to "retrieve items" from an apartment, but he agreed to leave after no one answered the door.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a woman at the same address called the police about a man with a gun trying to break a window to go into the apartment, police said. Officers went back and found the same man in the property's parking lot, police said.

Police said the man pulled out a handgun after he saw officers approaching him. Police told him to drop the gun as they used a "less lethal tool," Sgt. Krynsky said.

According to Krynsky, the man ignored commands and pointed the gun up and fired it into the air, police said. It was then when officers shot at the man.

The man fell and police took the gun away from him. Officers aided the man until firefighters arrived to provide more treatment, but they ultimately pronounced him dead, police said.

Police officers and other people were not injured.

The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed by police after he tried to break into Phoenix apartment