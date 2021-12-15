Man killed in Pompano Beach shooting is identified

A man shot and killed early Monday morning in Pompano Beach has been identified, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call of a shooting about 7 a.m. near the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue near Northwest 10th Street.

When deputies arrived, they found Calvin Brown, 27, bleeding after he’d been shot multiple times. Minutes later Brown died, according to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.