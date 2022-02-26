Man killed in Pompano Beach shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said.

When BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire-Rescue personnel found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis said homicide detectives were investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victim.