Man killed at Popeyes in fight linked to popular chicken sandwich

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death when a fight broke out in the chicken sandwich line at a Popeye's in Maryland on Monday night following the nationwide return of the popular food item.

Police said the fight erupted as one man accused another of cutting the line designated for the chicken sandwich, which the chain brought back on Sunday after selling out of the new item during an initial release earlier this year.

The fight then continued outside of the restaurant, according to Prince George’s County police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan, where the victim was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified assailant.

Officials found the victim in the parking lot and rushed him to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

“Knowing these details and knowing what happened here and knowing that a life was taken, it is hard to put into words,” she said, adding: “I can’t find the right words, to describe what this man did to this innocent victim.”

Neither the identity of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

Employees of the chain restaurant who work at the Oxon Hills location have since condemned the fight in interviews with local media.

“It’s grown people,” one employee told NBC Washington. “That’s just dumb. You’re grown, fighting over a chicken sandwich. That’s kid stuff.”

Officials called on the suspect to surrender to local police, and for the many people standing in line at the Popeye’s that night to call 1-866-411-TIPS with any relevant information.

Ms Donelan said officials were “able to determine” the stabbing death was “related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant.”

The Popeye’s sandwich stirred controversy during its first release in August as photos were shared of enormous lines at the chain’s nationwide locations and seemingly exasperated employees.

Popeye’s announced the sandwich would come back on Sunday — the only day of the week one of its main competitors, Chik-fil-a, is closed — in a statement that also said the company would hire more staff to deal with increased demand.

