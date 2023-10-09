Man killed in Portsmouth shooting early Monday morning

A man was killed in a shooting in Portsmouth Monday morning.

Police responded to 3201 George Washington Highway, which is the address of a 7-Eleven at the intersection with Elm Avenue, at 3:58 a.m. following a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers found 21-year-old Arthur House with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody, but have not yet released their name. No further information has been made available.

