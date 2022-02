Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Portsmouth.

Police found a man with a fatal gunshot wound near the 600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department around 3 a.m.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check pilotonline.com for updates.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com