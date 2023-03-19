Man killed in Portsmouth shooting Saturday

A man was shot and killed in Portsmouth Saturday.

Portsmouth police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Frederick Boulevard, near a Walmart Supercenter and other large chain stores in Midtown. Officers found a man at the scene with a critical gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The victim’s name has not been released as of Sunday morning.

No further information has been made available. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

