Man killed in Portsmouth shooting Sunday morning, police say

Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Elm Avenue at about 3:38 a.m., a few blocks from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

No further information was made available as of Sunday morning. Police have not named the victim nor shared details about possible suspects.

This is a developing story.

