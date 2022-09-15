Indianapolis police provide suspect vehicle description in fatal hit-and-run from August

Update: This article was updated Aug. 29, 2022 with information about the deceased and Sept. 14, 2022 with vehicle information.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car that is involved with a fatal August hit-and-run, according to a news release Sept. 14.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu of an unknown color and will have front passenger and windshield damage, police said.

A man found lying down on an Indianapolis street at night Aug. 7 was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, according to police.

The man was identified by 81-year-old Thomas Hembree by the Marion County Coroner's Office Aug. 29.

Officers responded at about 11:42 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person possibly struck at the intersection of Mann and W. Mooresville Road on the city's southwest side. The caller told police they saw a man lying in the road.

Medics arrived to the scene and announced Hembree deceased.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 262-TIPS.

This article will be updated.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

