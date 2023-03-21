Man killed after possible hit-and-run in Kent driveway

Kent police are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man had been found laying in a driveway, according to the Kent Police Department.

At about 9:08 p.m. on Mar. 11, Kent police responded to a welfare check in the 24000 block of 104th Avenue Southeast.

The 911 caller said they saw a man laying in the driveway of an apartment complex entry and he appeared to be injured.

When officers arrived, they found the 33-year-old Kent man in the driveway.

Medics with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority arrived and attempted CPR, but the man died from his injuries.

Officers interviewed people at the scene and searched for video from nearby businesses, but did not gather any new information.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.