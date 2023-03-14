Man killed in possible self-defense shooting, Tuscaloosa police say

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a possible self-defense shooting that killed a 43-year-old man Monday night in Tuscaloosa.

At around 8 p.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 24th Street after a shooting was reported. Tibaous Giles was found dead on the scene, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Kennedy said responding officers took a suspect into custody shortly after the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation.

Kennedy said it is believed the suspect may have shot Giles in self-defense and no arrests have been made.

The case is still under investigation and no further information was made available.

Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

