Man killed in potential DUI crash ID’d by Fresno coroner. Suspect has a prior arrest

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the 78-year-old man who was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Fresno County.

He was identified Sunday as John Tarter of Fresno.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Millerton Road near Marina Drive when 35-year-old Ryan Trevino was driving a 2016 blue Chevy Silverado west on Millerton and Tarter was headed east in a 2018 white Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses told officers that the Chevy was driving recklessly, crossed over a double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into the Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tarter was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota and Trevino suffered major injuries.

Trevino was booked on suspicion of DUI. He was previously in Fresno County Jail in October 2023 on a DUI arrest, deputies said.