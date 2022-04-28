Man who killed pregnant St. Pete teen sentenced to 40 years in prison

A St. Petersburg man who killed a pregnant teenage girl after she went missing nearly a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison after authorities could not locate the victim’s body.

Jacobee Flowers, 34, agreed to give investigators information about the location of Morgan Martin’s remains in exchange for the possibility of a shorter sentence. Flowers would receive 25 years in prison if Martin’s body was found and 40 years if she was not located.

Still, even after investigators brought Flowers himself to Alabama this week to point them in the direction of the body, authorities said there were no updates in the search for Martin.

The 17-year-old disappeared in 2012, after she left her house in her pajamas to speak with Flowers just after midnight one July morning. She said Flowers was the father of her child.

Martin never saw her family again. Her missing persons case was reclassified as a homicide about a year later, and Flowers remained a person of interest throughout the investigation.

It took four years for police to gather enough evidence for a grand jury to indict Flowers and the St. Petersburg Police cold case squad was assigned the investigation. In text messages, Flowers begged Martin not to keep the baby. Flowers, who was 24 at the time, worried he could face criminal charges for having sex with a minor and also expressed concerns about how the child would impact his romantic relationship with another woman, according to court documents.

Investigators used cell phone records to track Flower’s movements on the night of Martin’s disappearance. He went to the area where Martin’s house was located before returning to his home and then to the KFC restaurant where he worked.

According to court records, Flowers left the KFC, visited the mother of two of his other children and then returned to the KFC. He then made a loop throughout Tampa Bay, driving up to Pasco County before heading to Brandon and then returning to St. Petersburg by way of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Flowers pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.