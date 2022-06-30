Man killed by Pueblo police after allegedly shooting woman, firing at police

A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police Wednesday afternoon after allegedly shooting a woman and firing at police officers.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, police were contacted just after 3 p.m. by a woman who said she'd been shot by a male suspect near Fountain Creek about 300 yards east of the 4500 block of Dillon Drive.

The woman, according to police, was transported to a hospital and was last listed as in critical condition.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and located the alleged shooter, police say.

The suspect, according to Pueblo Police Officer Meagan Chapman, fired a weapon at police at which point they returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the shooting; one was treated at the scene and released, the other was transported to a local hospital for further care.

The incident marks the third shooting involving a Pueblo police officer in the past four days.

Puebloan Brett Jay Chapman, 33, was killed Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue after police were called on a report of a suicidal man who had allegedly threatened to shoot himself and others and was attempting to stop passing cars.

Police said in a statement Sunday evening they arrived to find Brett Chapman wearing a tactical vest and armed with several firearms. They reported he ignored police commands and raised his weapon, at which point an officer shot him.

On Tuesday, police were involved in another shooting after a high-speed chase with three suspects who police say stole a pickup truck, attempted to steal an ATM, stole a car from a 70-year-old woman and then exchanged gunfire with police officers pursuing them.

No police officers were injured during the incident. All three suspects were arrested by police, two of whom suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The Tenth Judicial Critical Incident Team will investigate all three of the recent shootings involving police officers, with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office acting as the lead investigative agency.

Story continues

All officers involved in the recent shootings have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man killed by police after allegedly shooting police officer