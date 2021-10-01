Man killed in Pueblo shooting Wednesday identified

Sep. 30—The man who was killed in a shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday has been identified.

The Pueblo County Coroner's office announced Thursday the man was 37-year-old Carlos Lerma of Pueblo. Lerma was one of two men shot in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue, police said. A police officer found Lerma at about 12:03 p.m. lying face down on the sidewalk. Despite attempts to save his life, Lerma died later in the day at a hospital, police said.

According to Pueblo police, the other man who was shot was driven to a local hospital by a citizen. Police said he was in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).