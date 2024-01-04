Man killed in Pueblo's first homicide of 2024 identified by coroner

A man who was shot and killed Monday in Pueblo’s first homicide of 2024 was identified Wednesday afternoon by the county coroner.

Richard Armando Ybarra, 43, died of a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Berwind Avenue, the coroner announced on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police arrested 56-year-old Ricky Gilbert Trujillo on Tuesday in connection with the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder. Trujillo is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $2 million cash bond.

According to a Monday news release, police were called to the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Ybarra with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner investigator.

Ybarra’s death marked Pueblo’s first homicide of 2024 and its second in just over 36 hours.

Police were called to another shooting in the 1300 block of East 14th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim in that shooting, who was identified by the coroner Wednesday as 40-year-old Daniel Ernesto Smith, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately died of his injuries.

Smith’s murder was the city of Pueblo’s 26th homicide of 2023.

The city recorded 26 homicides in 2023 and 28 homicides were recorded county-wide. In 2022, the city recorded 27 homicides while the county-wide total was 30.

