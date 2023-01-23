Man killed in quadruple shooting in Brookhaven identified; shooter charged

Police have charged a man suspected of shooting three people and himself at a Brookhaven apartment Sunday, killing one of the victims.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buford Highway around 10:35 a.m.

Officers found four men inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the alleged shooter was in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Three of the four men were taken to the hospital. The fourth man, 44-year-old Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, who has not been identified, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He and the other two victims were stable at the hospital.

Investigators determined that there was an argument between Ozuna-Ruiz that led to the shooting. Police said they are not certain what the fight was about.

