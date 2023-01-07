Lafourche Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland.

The victim is a man in his late 20s, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.

More information may be released as the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Man killed in Raceland; Lafourche Sheriff's Office investigating