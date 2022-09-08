Man killed in Raceland shooting; Lafourche Sheriff's Office investigates

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in Raceland that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in the 600 block of St. Louis Street, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim was prounced dead at a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds.

"The investigation is ongoing," the Sheriff's Office said. "Additional details, including the victim’s identity, will be released later as they can be made available."

