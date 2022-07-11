2 persons of interest being sought in fatal Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, the Renton Police Department announced.

According to police, at 1:37 a.m., officers received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South near Cheers Bar & Grill.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Tacoma man unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to identify two men considered persons of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Renton police at 425-430-7632 and reference case 22-7005.

