2 persons of interest being sought in fatal Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, the Renton Police Department announced.
According to police, at 1:37 a.m., officers received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South near Cheers Bar & Grill.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Tacoma man unconscious with a gunshot wound.
Officers and paramedics provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are trying to identify two men considered persons of interest in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Renton police at 425-430-7632 and reference case 22-7005.
More news from KIRO 7
Indianapolis mom accused of transporting twin babies in milk crate attached to bicycle
Driver arrested after hitting tent with people inside in Tacoma
MultiCare’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup set to grow with planned expansion
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com