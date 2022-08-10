Man killed in reported shootout outside Tacoma gas station identified by medical examiner

A 39-year-old man who was killed last month in what Tacoma police reported to be a shootout between two men was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Ronnal Hines, of Tacoma, died of multiple gunshot wounds July 30 near the 5400 block of South Orchard Street, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department hasn’t released much information about the killing, and no arrests have been made. Police responded at 5:23 a.m. that day for a report of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived, one of the men was unresponsive on the ground, police said in a news release. The other man fled.

Hines was declared dead on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.

The man’s death was the 29th homicide in Tacoma. Another man died by homicide in an unrelated shooting the next day, bringing the city’s total so far this year to 30 killings.