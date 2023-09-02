Man killed in road rage incident on I-25 south of Albuquerque

Sep. 1—A man was fatally shot during a road rage dispute Thursday afternoon on Interstate 25 south of Albuquerque.

Wilson Silver, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, said Sergio Marinelarena-Porras, 37, died at a hospital from at least one gunshot wound.

He said a 43-year-old man was detained but has not been charged or booked into jail. Silver said it's unclear if the man was involved and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident shut down northbound I-25 for hours.

Silver said around 2 p.m. a State Police officer happened upon a car on the shoulder of I-25, near Isleta. A man was detained and Marinelarena-Porras was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Silver said the officer "quickly learned that a road rage incident had just occurred."

He said the investigation found Marinelarena-Porras and another driver were in "some kind of altercation" while headed north on I-25. Silver said both vehicles pulled over and Marinelarena-Porras approached the other driver.

"At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, and Mr. Marinelarena-Porras was stuck by gunfire," he said. "During the investigation, a knife was recovered at the crime scene."