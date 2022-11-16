Man killed in road rage shooting in rural Arroyo Grande identified

The person killed in a road rage-related shooting in early November was a 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Alexander Montero Pille sustained a fatal gunshot wound during a fight, the release said.

Multiple witnesses told Sheriff’s Office detectives that an incident involving two vehicles occurred on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande around 8 p.m. Nov. 4, according to the release.

After the vehicles stopped, “A physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to witnesses, Pille was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, the agency said.

“Witnesses could not provide a description of the suspect(s) or information that positively identified the vehicle associated with this incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that it’s unclear what caused the fight.

“It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang related,” the agency said, although it’s believed to be an isolated incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the Nov. 4 incident is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or visiting slotips.org.