Man killed in robbery at ATM

Feb. 7—HIGH POINT — Police are seeking two men who were involved in a robbery and shooting that killed a man at an ATM in east High Point early Monday.

Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Rhoades was inside a vehicle with someone who was using the ATM in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1900 block of E. Green Drive about 12:30 a.m. when two men, both armed with handguns, approached and demanded money, the High Point Police Department said. Rhoades was shot once in the chest.

Rhoades' companion, who police didn't identify by name or gender, was not harmed.

Police described the two men only as Black and 18 to 25. In a security camera image released by police, both were hooded sweatshirts.

Rhoades' death was the city's fourth homicide of 2022.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or the detective's office at 336-887-7841. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul