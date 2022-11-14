Man killed in Rock Hill homicide at apartments near I-77, police say

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in Rock Hill at apartments near Interstate 77, police said.

The victim died at the scene in the 1800 block of Paces River Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Police described the death in a written statement as a homicide.

The victim, who police say was 38 years old, has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Officers found the victim after midnight when responding to calls of shots being fired, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

The apartments are close to I-77 and Celanese Road.

