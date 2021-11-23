Man killed in Rock Hill shooting near apartments off Heckle Boulevard, police say

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Rock Hill, police said.

The man, 32, was found on the ground before 3 a.m. near apartments on Coronet Court off Heckle Boulevard, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

It is believed the man was shot in the same area where he was found dead, Chavis said.

“The incident location was outdoors where the victim was found,” Chavis told The Herald Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the scene after police were called about the victim on the ground, Chavis said. Responding patrol officers and detectives were told gunshots had been heard in the area shortly before the body was found.

The area is west of where Heckle Boulevard intersects with S.C. 72 in southern Rock Hill.

No other information has been released as the investigation continues.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Check back for updates on this developing story.