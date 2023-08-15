Man who killed romantic rival in Yonkers gets 25 years to life in prison

A Bronx man who fatally shot the father of his ex-girlfriend's child in Yonkers after she continuously rebuffed his efforts to win her back was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum, 25 years to life in state prison.

"The credible testimony established that this was a pre-meditated, cold-blooded murder of an unarmed man," Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace told Alexis Rose, adding that he had shown no mercy to Shaun Hutchinson so he would get none from her. "Your jealousy of Mr. Hutchinson's relationship with your former paramour turned to rage and the credible testimony established that you unloaded your own gun into the victim's head, back and side in front of and within arm's reach of multiple witnesses."

Earlier, Rose showed no emotion as he listened to victim impact statements from Hutchinson's wife and four daughters.

Alexis Rose, left, and his lawyer Anthony Mattesi, listen as Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace sentences Rose on Aug. 15, 2023, to 25 years to life in state prison for the March 5, 2021, murder of Shaun Hutchinson in Yonkers.

Danieal Hutchinson said her husband's killing devastated her and their children and they continue to struggle without him.

"This individual made a permanent decision based on a temporary state of emotions," she said. "His decision will impact the lives of so many other individuals for the rest of their lives."

Rose had an order of protection barring him from contact with his ex-girlfriend but he nevertheless repeatedly contacted her. On March 5, 2021, he drove by her house early in the morning and then again in the evening. Assistant District Attorney Janelle Armentano said he learned there was someone at the apartment with the woman, went to get his gun and returned.

"This defendant saw any man as an impediment and a threat to him and his ex-girlfriend being together again," she said before asking for the maximum sentence.

At about 9 p.m., he entered, confronted the woman and then fired seven shots at Hutchinson just upstairs from the basement apartment, hitting him six times as a 14 year-old and the woman's aunt stood nearby.

Hutchinson and the woman had a son together and he had come from Pennsylvania that Friday to help her move. Police searched for Rose immediately and arrested him a short time later after setting up surveillance on his BMW when Mount Vernon police spotted the car two blocks from his Bronx home.

When police later searched Rose's apartment, they found an empty box of ammunition that matched the bullets that killed Hutchinson.

Following the trial in April, the jury took less than 90 minutes to convict him of second-degree murder and other charges, rejecting his self-defense claim that he had wrestled the gun from Hutchinson and then shot him when Hutchinson wielded a knife.

Prosecutors detailed Rose's texts to the woman that went unanswered for hours on March 5 and how the shooting came shortly after one in which he told her she had disrespected him "in the worst way."

Armentano called it a "callous" murder, "motivated by this distorted view that he could somehow win over his ex-girlfriend despite the fact that she clearly told him that this relationship had ended and it was over."

Sentencing was delayed two months after Rose asked for his Legal Aid lawyers to be replaced. His new lawyer, Anthony Mattesi, asked Cacace for the minimum sentence, 15-years to life, citing the lack of a violent criminal record in Rose's past.

Rose himself did not speak and Mattesi said that was at his urging.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bronx man who shot romantic rival in Yonkers receives maximum sentence