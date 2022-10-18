Man killed by roommate after fight, Hickory police say

Dave Faherty
One man is dead after a shooting in Hickory on Monday night, police said.

The Hickory Police Department told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty it was investigating the shooting at an apartment along 5th Street SE around 7 p.m.

Police said they believe a fight between roommates led to the shooting and they have a suspect in custody.

At this time, police did not have any additional information on the motive or identifying details for the victim.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

