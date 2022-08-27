Detectives investigate homicide after body found in Rowan County camper fire, officials say

A man was found dead in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found Michael Mitchke dead.

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County

On Friday, the sheriff’s office ruled the death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said a husband and wife were renovating their home and were staying in the camper while work was being finished. However, authorities did not say if the couple is connected with the homicide.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Fire destroys Grossinger’s resort, inspiration for ‘Dirty Dancing’)























