Man killed on Roycroft Drive, Rochester's third homicide in three days

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Rochester on Tuesday night, marking the third homicide in as many days.

Rochester police were called to 337 Roycroft Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday as it was reported that shots were fired in the area and a man was shot, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Inside that address, police found a man who was shot several times.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

No one has been charged in connection with the slaying, which marks Rochester's 48th homicide of 2022 and third killing in a 48-hour span. Umbrino said that investigators have not determined what led to the shooting on Roycroft and are investigating the killing.

On Sunday, two men were stabbed - one fatally - at the House of Mercy in Rochester and on Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a homicide every 4.6 days in 2022.

"These acts are not happening randomly," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday. "These are individuals (who) know what they're doing and our job is to make sure that we disrupt it."

Last month, Evans issued an emergency 30-day order as he declared a "gun violence state of emergency" in Rochester. He said expects to renew the order later this month.

Since the emergency order started on July 21, the city closed two businesses, restricted another business and increased police presence in problem areas in Rochester. Specifically, he said, ZIP code 14605, North Clinton Avenue, the Lyell Avenue area are neighborhoods "where we are seeing a disproportionate numbers of violence that are happening compared to the rest of the city." The city is focusing on time and resources to combat violence in those areas.

City Council President Miguel Meléndez on Tuesday said city stakeholders and community members need to collaborate to prevent violence .

“We’ve had way too many homicides and shots fired incidences in the City of Rochester this year,” he said at the mid-afternoon news conference. “It pains me every time I wake up in the morning to news that something else has occurred in our community.”

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7175 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man killed on Roycroft Drive, Rochester's third homicide in 3 days