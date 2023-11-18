Man killed in San Bernardino County pursuit

A suspect was killed during a destructive pursuit in San Bernardino County on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near Mt. Vernon and Johnston Avenue in Colton around 10:39 a.m.

Colton police spotted the vehicle, a 1999 red Ford Expedition SUV, and attempted to pull the suspect over. The driver, identified only as an adult male, refused to yield, leading officers on a chase.

The suspect drove northbound on Mount Vernon and eventually turned east onto 2nd Street in San Bernardino.

As the suspect continued speeding away, he crashed into another vehicle that was exiting the 215 Freeway onto 2nd Street, police said.

After colliding with the victim, the suspect crashed into a nearby traffic signal pole.

As officers approached the destroyed SUV, they discovered the suspect had been killed on impact, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim who was struck by the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.

