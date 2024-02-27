Man killed in Sarasota officer shooting was wanted for bank robbery, officials said

Sarasota Police say a man killed during an arrest Monday was a suspect in a weekend bank robbery.

A man who was killed in a Sarasota Police officer-involved shooting on Monday was the suspect in a weekend bank robbery, officials said Tuesday.

Officers attempted to apprehend William Pickett, 54, on Monday at around 7:50 a.m. with a warrant for his arrest during a traffic stop. Pickett was the suspect in a Saturday robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 6265 Tuttle Ave. along University Parkway, police officials said.

A Sarasota Police spokesperson was unable to give information on the events that led up to the shooting and how a bullet-ridden, tan Cadillac ended up submerged in a pond at the intersection of University Parkway and U.S. 41.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office had an outstanding warrant for Pickett, charging him with robbery with a firearm and grad theft of $10,000 less than $20,000.

Law enforcement officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the shooting. Both are standard policy following an officer-involved shooting.

Other law enforcement on the scene included the Sarasota Sheriff's Office, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Police and New College campus police.

