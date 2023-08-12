Man killed Saturday after argument in ‘very quiet’ KC West Plaza neighborhood, police say

Authorities were investigating a homicide Saturday in the West Plaza area, according to Kansas City police.

Just before noon, officers were called on reports of gunfire to East 47th Street and Liberty Ave, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the department.

About two blocks away from Westwood Park, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. His car had collided with a few other vehicles parked along the street, Gonzalez said.

He was declared dead after being transported to an area hospital.

Police believed the victim and suspect, who may have known each other beforehand, engaged in an argument while the victim was still inside his vehicle.

The suspect, who was outside the vehicle, then began to fire, Gonzalez said.

Officers located the suspect only a short distance up the road. He has been brought into custody.

Investigators were canvassing the scenes for witnesses Saturday afternoon. But, they were not seeking any other suspects.

They said there was no “continued threat to the community and surrounding areas regarding this incident,” Gonzalez said.

The incident caused shocked neighbors, who told The Star it was usually a “very quiet” area.

Authorities said they were working with Partners for Peace to provide social services to all affected residents

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.