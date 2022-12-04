Man killed in Saturday night shooting in Newport News

A man was shot and killed in Newport News on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive in the Jenkins neighborhood at 10:35 p.m. following a report of gunshots.

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police do not yet know the victim’s identity.

Police have not shared information about the events leading up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com