Man killed in Saturday shooting in Tacoma identified by medical examiner

A 25-year-old man killed in a shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood was identified Thursday by the medical examiner.

Sirrone Newbern, of Tacoma, died April 22 of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The man’s death was ruled a homicide. It was the 13th killing in the city this year.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Pierce County Superior Court for Newbern’s death.

A witness told Tacoma police Newbern went to an apartment complex on South 15th Street with two other people that evening, according to charging documents. A fight reportedly broke out between the murder suspect — who was at the apartments — and another person Newbern was with. The fight led to gunfire, and Newbern was struck.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:48 p.m. and located Newbern. Officers reportedly provided CPR to the victim until Tacoma Fire Department arrived. Fire personnel declared Newbern dead at the scene.