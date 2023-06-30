Man who killed Seattle woman, sexually violated her remains pleads guilty, will be sentenced Friday

A man accused of killing 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson is set to be sentenced on Friday.

In October of 2022, Charles Becker was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment, and sexually violating the human remains of Nelson. Last week, Becker pleaded guilty to all charges.

In his guilty plea, Becker admitted to smothering Nelson and stabbing her with a knife, and that the murder was premeditated.

Nelson was first reported missing in April 2022. According to charging documents, Becker killed the mother of three, stored her body in his home, dismembered it, and then threw it away.

Her remains were found in June near the University of Washington next to the Burke-Gilman trail.

This isn’t the first death Becker has been charged with. In 2015, he was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 4-month-old son.

He now faces life in prison.