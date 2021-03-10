Man killed selling dirt bike to stranger on Facebook Marketplace

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
Joseph Vindel was killed trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace (Facebook @Joseph Vindel)
Joseph Vindel was killed trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace (Facebook @Joseph Vindel)

A 29-year-old man was shot over a $2,700 dirt bike he was selling on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

Joseph Vindel, of Louisiana, was killed on Sunday after meeting up with a man he met on the social media app, Sherriff Joe Lopinto said at a press conference.

Mr Vindel left his home about 10 am on Sunday to sell his bike in the town of Harvey, about 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans.

"Mr Vindel never returned from that transaction," Mr Lopinto said.

After being contacted by family over their missing son, detectives said they found messages with suspect Jalen Harvey.

They tracked the messages to an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard, where they allegedly found Mr Vindel's dirt bike.

"Our deputies went to that location and were able to find the dirt bike in one of the patios in one of those apartment complexes," Mr Lopinto said.

"During the subsequent questioning of Mr Harvey, Mr Harvey admitted to shooting Mr Vindel, driving his vehicle to the city of New Orleans … and abandoning that vehicle with Mr Vindel in that vehicle itself."

Police said the vehicle was abandoned on Coliseum Street in the Garden District of New Orleans.

“He was loved by everyone and didn’t deserve this,” Mr Vindel’s father, Lindsey Vindel told 4WWL.

Mr Lopinto said the firearm used at the apartment was found at the apartment complex of Mr Harvey, who is facing charges of first-degree murder.

"I don't care what it is, I mean a $2,800 dirt bike, it's not anything anybody should be shot over," Lopinto said.

Read More

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman, 33, who vanished after dark walking home in London

Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport

Chauvin trial: Witnesses can’t call George Floyd ‘gentle giant’ in court, judge rules

Recommended Stories

  • Murder suspect sparks manhunt after being mistakenly released from jail

    Data entry error in computer system freed accused killer Steven Manzo

  • Milo Yiannopoulos declares himself ex-gay and says he’s ‘demoted’ husband to housemate in bizarre new interview

    Former Breitbart editor promotes harmful conversion therapy in offensive interview with faith news site

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Columbia man accused of performing sex acts with dog, sheriff’s department says

    The Richland 2 teaching assistant was charged with multiple counts of buggery and sexual exploitation of a minor, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • FBI must target white supremacists' infiltration of police agencies, congressman says

    Jamie Raskin calls on FBI director to brief Congress on longstanding issue after police officers were involved in Capitol attack The presence of current and former police in the Capitol attack was ‘irrefutable proof’ of the threat, Jamie Raskin wrote to Christopher Wray. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters The FBI must develop a strategy to respond to white supremacist infiltration of law enforcement agencies and address its past failures to take the issue seriously, a prominent Democratic congressman has argued in a letter to the FBI director, Christopher Wray. Multiple internal FBI reports over the past 15 years have labeled white supremacist infiltration of police departments as a serious threat. But last year, FBI officials refused to testify in a hearing about the topic, repeatedly telling congressional staffers that “it did not believe that this threat was supported by evidence” and “that there would not be any utility in the bureau offering testimony”, the Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin wrote in a letter to Wray on Tuesday. The presence of current and former police officers in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January was “irrefutable proof of this threat”, the congressman argued. “Given the FBI’s refusal just last year to admit that extremist police officers posed a serious threat to our nation’s security, I am now concerned that the bureau lacks an adequate strategy to respond to this clear and present danger to public safety,” Raskin, the chair of a subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, wrote. Raskin requested a briefing on the issue for members of Congress by 26 March. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. In February, a confidential intelligence assessment from the FBI’s San Antonio division warned that white supremacists and other far-right groups would “very likely seek affiliation with military and law enforcement entities” in order to advance their ideology, attack racial minorities, and gain insider information and tactical training, according to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the report. Last August, an external report authored by a former FBI special agent documented links between serving officers and white supremacist and militia groups in more than a dozen states. Michael German, the former agent who authored that report, told the Guardian that a congressional briefing by the FBI “would be an important first step toward accountability” and that it should be followed by a “long overdue” public hearing with FBI and justice department officials to outline “a comprehensive national strategy to address white supremacy and far-right militancy in law enforcement”. “Time and time again, when the FBI fails to protect the public from a foreseeable threat its managers claim they had no warning and seek new powers,” German wrote in an email. “Yet the records often show agents in the field collected the proper intelligence and gave timely warnings. The problem is not a lack of intelligence, it is FBI managers who dismiss intelligence they receive when it doesn’t fit the preconceived narratives they or their bosses prefer about what threats to prioritize.” In 2015, for instance, an FBI counter-terrorism policy guide warned agents building domestic terrorism cases against white supremacist and other far-right groups that “the subjects of their investigations often have active links to law enforcement”, German wrote. If the infiltration of law enforcement agencies is serious enough that FBI agents have to be warned to modify their tactics during investigations, German wrote, it should be serious enough for the FBI to have a national strategy to protect the public. “This kind of mismanagement is something that gets people killed,” he added. At least 31 law enforcement officers across 12 states were being scrutinized by their agencies for their participation in 6 January events in Washington, the Associated Press reported in late January. At least five current or former police officers have been charged so far in connection with the Capitol riot, according to National Public Radio. As of mid-February, at least six Capitol police officers had been suspended without pay for their behavior on 6 January, and 29 others were under investigation, according to news reports. In addition, at least 33 individuals with known military backgrounds have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, according to George Washington University’s program on extremism.

  • Five Oklahoma City officers to face manslaughter charges in shooting of 15-year-old boy

    Stavian Rodriguez died after being shot on Nov. 23 after officers were called to a robbery at an Okie Gas Express, Oklahoma City police said in November.

  • EPA considers combining 2021, 2022 U.S. biofuel blending proposals - sources

    The Environmental Protection Agency is considering issuing proposals for U.S. biofuel blending obligations for both 2021 and 2022 at the same time, two sources familiar with the matter said, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed rulemaking. The proposals are a crucial signal to the corn and oil industries because they outline precisely how many gallons of biofuels like ethanol the refining industry must blend into their transportation fuel under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard. An EPA spokesperson said the agency was still looking at options, but did not comment on whether it was considering combining the proposals.

  • Citigroup study: Will rapid home tests keep New York traders, Chicago bank tellers on the job?

    The Citigroup study, led by Harvard, could provide evidence on whether rapid home tests can help large workplaces safely reopen.

  • The Dow Surged 464 Points Because Inflation Worries Are Lower for Now

    Inflation data don’t show any cause for immediate concern, so stocks, particularly ones that pay large dividends, rallied.

  • Boris Johnson's EU counter offensive: representative sent to Washington to build alliances

    A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland. A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration. The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside. He is also understood to have held talks with Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, over the need for the embassy to be more “proactive” in countering negative briefings from Irish and EU officials based on Capitol Hill. Mr Lewis has the backing of Lord David Frost, the minister in charge of EU relations, who is currently locked in a major row with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers.

  • From Britain's aggressive tabloids, no regrets over royal pair's treatment

    Fresh salvos from Britain's tabloids after duke and duchess recount ordeal

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for not forcefully condemning racism and suggesting the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace’s 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said.

  • Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Responds to Oprah Interview

    On Tuesday, Thomas Markle appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ and opened up about his daughter, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Thomas recalled a ‘snotty’ conversation he had with Prince Harry prior to marrying Meghan, defended the royal family amid Meghan’s claims of racism and took a jab at Harry, referencing two of his past scandals.

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jury selection to continue tomorrow; Minnesota Supreme Court rejects appeal that could allow another murder charge

    Jury selection ended for the day Wednesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd.

  • Takeaways from the COVID-19 stimulus bill passing Congress: Weeks of partisan fighting comes to an end with a win for Biden

    The two sides fought for months over the latest COVID stimulus bill. It ended Wednesday with a Democratic win. The bill now heads to Joe Biden's desk.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • California's Pacific Coast Highway is falling into the ocean. Is this the end of the road for one of America's most scenic drives?

    Frequent damage has long plagued the Pacific Coast Highway. In January, another chunk fell into the ocean after intense rainstorms. Can it be saved?

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?