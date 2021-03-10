Man killed selling dirt bike to stranger on Facebook Marketplace
A 29-year-old man was shot over a $2,700 dirt bike he was selling on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.
Joseph Vindel, of Louisiana, was killed on Sunday after meeting up with a man he met on the social media app, Sherriff Joe Lopinto said at a press conference.
Mr Vindel left his home about 10 am on Sunday to sell his bike in the town of Harvey, about 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans.
"Mr Vindel never returned from that transaction," Mr Lopinto said.
After being contacted by family over their missing son, detectives said they found messages with suspect Jalen Harvey.
They tracked the messages to an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard, where they allegedly found Mr Vindel's dirt bike.
"Our deputies went to that location and were able to find the dirt bike in one of the patios in one of those apartment complexes," Mr Lopinto said.
"During the subsequent questioning of Mr Harvey, Mr Harvey admitted to shooting Mr Vindel, driving his vehicle to the city of New Orleans … and abandoning that vehicle with Mr Vindel in that vehicle itself."
Police said the vehicle was abandoned on Coliseum Street in the Garden District of New Orleans.
“He was loved by everyone and didn’t deserve this,” Mr Vindel’s father, Lindsey Vindel told 4WWL.
Mr Lopinto said the firearm used at the apartment was found at the apartment complex of Mr Harvey, who is facing charges of first-degree murder.
"I don't care what it is, I mean a $2,800 dirt bike, it's not anything anybody should be shot over," Lopinto said.
