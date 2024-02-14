Man killed in Shasta fire ID'd while two others injured in blazes this week

One person has died and two others injured in fires in Shasta County within the past five days, according to fire officials.

One man was killed Saturday in a house fire west of Redding in the historic community of Shasta. He was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office as 76-year-old William Glen Forney of Shasta.

Two others have been injured in travel trailer fires this week, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Redding Fire Department.

Crews from several fire departments were called to the 15000 block of Highway 299 in Shasta at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported house fire. Crews discovered a resident, later identified as Forney, who had died inside the burning building, according to a news release.

A Cal Fire law enforcement officer asked the Shasta County Arson Task Force to help investigate the cause of the fire, according to the arson task force.

While officials continued to investigate the fire, they said in a news release that the cause of the blaze appeared to be accidental.

Another resident living in a travel trailer was injured and was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fire broke out on Tailings Drive in French Gulch on Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived at the fire, they found a travel trailer "fully involved." The fire was knocked down within an hour, according to Jas Shaw, a Cal Fire spokeswoman. The cause of that fire was under investigation, she said.

Another person was injured in a travel trailer fire that broke out at around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Peterson Lane, off Lake Boulevard in north Redding, according to the Redding Fire Department.

Ron Krznarich, a fire prevention officer, said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning propane heater. The only person in the trailer suffered moderate burns in the blaze, he said.

Because the fire department has been called to the area on Peterson Lane multiple times in recent years, Krznarich said fire officials plan to refer the property to Shasta County officials to investigate possible code violations on the property.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man killed in Shasta fire ID'd while two others injured in blazes